One of the main energy groups in Europe and the largest in Portugal, EDP ​​- Energias de Portugal, has suffered a major computer attack. The action, carried out this Monday, “is conditioning the normal functioning of part of the services and operations of the corporate network.”

Although the cyberattack has had no impact on the energy supply, according to the company in a statement sent to the media, the Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias assures that the attackers ask for a ransom of around 10 million euros from the company to avoid spreading information that they allegedly stole of their systems.

The website of the Spanish subsidiary of EDP is down and displays a message informing that the portal is under maintenance

Confirmation of the attack and the possibility that a ransom is being requested for the alleged theft of confidential information coincide with the suspension of the service of the website of the Spanish subsidiary of EDP. “Web in maintenance” is the message received when trying to access edpenergia.es.

10 TB of alleged stolen information

According to the information published by Jornal de Notícias, a group of hackers managed to break into EDP’s internal system and reach one of the power company’s servers. After that, They published a rescue request on the dark network in which they demand 1,580 bitcoins, which with the current change of the cryptocurrency would be close to 10 million euros.

The attackers claim that have extracted 10 terabytes of information of the servers of the business group. To demonstrate this, the Portuguese newspaper reports, they have published some images from the archives “only to demonstrate to EDP leaders that the threat is real and that they are indeed in possession of information deemed sensitive.”

Cyber ​​attackers reportedly stole 10 terabytes of confidential information

If they don’t get the ransom amount, they threaten to publish all the information they have in newspapers and blogs, as well as contact EDP clients, suppliers and competitors to alert them of the exposure of your data. Jornal de Notícias also ensures that the attackers have given EDP a 20-day place to pay the ransom.

‘Jornal de Notícias’ also ensures that the attackers have given EDP a 20-day place to pay the ransom

The EDP group has informed in the statement sent to the media that its action against this attack is being articulated with the competent authorities. In addition, they point out that in order to contain its effects, “prevention and protection measures have been rapidly applied to support systems for the company’s operations, and the origin and anatomy of the incident are being analyzed, so that the services and operations in question can be quickly restored. “

From Genbeta we have contacted EDP Spain to try to confirm the information that appeared in the Portuguese press and to find out why the subsidiary’s website has been down since yesterday.

