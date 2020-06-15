During the quarantine months and the beginning of de-escalation, Ana Rosa Quintana has been critical of some government decisions, especially with some changes of opinion that the presenter of Telecinco does not fully understand. Although she considers it « good news » that foreign tourists begin to come to Spain to revive the economy, the leader of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ has not hesitated to throw a thumbs up at Pedro Sánchez.

Ana Rosa Quintana

« Illa announced the opening on Friday on July 1 but Sánchez has rectified the minister and says he is moving forward to June 21. We do not know what has changed in these three days. It is not the first time that he rectifies his ministers. We think that the only command, more than a team of people, is Sánchez himself, « Ana Rosa criticized in her program this Monday, June 15.

Quintana understands that this type of rectification makes him wonder « how these issues are addressed in the Government, what role do the experts play, what do the ministers whom Sánchez rectifies paint and if, really, it is the scientists or the president who decides everything » . In his opinion, « The reason for the change in criteria is not known, nor is the plan for the safe arrival of tourists.«

Openly

Annoyed with the changes in criteria, Ana Rosa has not hesitated to reprimand the Prime Minister for this alleged lack of communication with his executive. « What is clear is that anything announced by a minister can be quarantined until the president rectifies or ratifies it … If rectifying is wise, this government is the most learned in history. »