The ATP softens the protocols: allowing dining out, shopping and exercise, freedom of accommodation …

In Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​the ATP lowered its measures in times of a pandemic, offering tennis players the possibility of staying in private homes, in addition to having one hour a day of freedom of movement.

These advantages were lost due to the protocols established in Madrid for the Mutua Madrid Open. All the professionals were in designated hotels without the possibility of leaving their bubble, marked between their residence and the Caja Mgica.

The men’s circuit has taken another step towards returning to normality. At the conclusion of the 1000 Masters in Rome, the players will be able to recover normality in the tournaments: go out to dinner, shop, go to the barber, or exercise wherever they please, choose the accommodation that best suits them … In this way, you can share a room with people who are not accredited and who therefore do not belong to the bubble.

And all thanks to the new coronavirus control system. PCR tests are changed every four days for antigen tests every two. The only two prohibitions are attending concerts or going to bars or clubs.

These measures can be modified depending on the country where the game is played. For example at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, tennis players will lose those freedoms and will have to reside in places designated by the organization itself.

Vaccinated professionals should not pass any test in an exceptional period that expires after six months. The ATP, yes, requires a margin of 14 days after completing the vaccination doses to validate the request to get rid of the exams.