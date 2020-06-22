If one thing has become clear by now, it is that the coronavirus has come into our lives to stay. Sport continues to be one of the fundamental branches of society, but it has been clearly affected and changed by a pandemic that has devastated everything that has happened. The tennis It has also been affected, but it tries to continue on its path towards a gradual return, following in the wake of other sports that have also tried by all possible means to offer competitive action again.

The Adria Tour It was an idea for tennis to return in the days of the Covid-19, a laudable intention of terrible execution. The positives of, among others, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, have made all the alarms go off and begin a purge of responsibilities whose visible head is Novak Djokovic, not only for his status as promoter and practically organizer of the event, but above all for his visible profile as world number one, ambassador of this sport and president of the Players Council.

It is not only on him that all the blame must fall. Also about the Governments of Serbia and Croatia, with lax legislation and a sensitive lack of protocols based on a different social reality than that of the countries most affected by the virus. It is difficult to judge from a distance, but a posteriori, it seems that the situation needs, at least, a little rethinking of the measures. Also, of course, all the players who have traveled internationally and who knew what risk they were exposed to (many of them have already started to ask for forgiveness).

What happened in Zadar only confirms one reality: a positive can occur at any time. The organization of the Adria Tour will be nothing like the decisions that the ATP or Us Open can make in a possible round of tennis; On the one hand we have an exhibition tournament, mounted practically at the last minute, while on the other we have the most important bodies in world tennis, whose decisions impact everyone globally.

And precisely the feeling of speed and urgency after Dimitrov’s announcement, he must set off all alarms. The tournament led by Djordje Djokovic canceled its final, and while Nole traveled to Belgrade without going through the COVID-19 test, the rest of the tennis players paraded with long faces waiting for the tests verdict. They wore face masks almost for the first time and began to realize the need for social distancing.

With all this in mind, it’s time to demand that the ATP be clear and strict. If they enact a safe return to the courts, they must show all guarantees for it. This text is not a debate on whether tennis should return or not, and that in my humble opinion it should. But it cannot happen with an organization as chaotic as that of the Adria Tour, without a protocol that contemplates practically every imaginable scenario.

Doubts are raised very well Andy Murray. “What is the punishment for people who don’t follow established rules? Imagine a situation where someone has come out of the bubble, broken the rules and gone to Manhattan or done something they shouldn’t. You can get the virus and not being able to play, for example, the quarterfinals of the Us Open “. And it is that, as much as we appeal to the fulfillment of the measures, the exercise of the freedom of a player who decides to spend the tournament in a house would exponentially multiply the possibility of contagions.

What would happen then? The only response from ATP to what has happened in Zadar is the desire for a speedy recovery of those infected and the reaffirmation that they work and make an “exhaustive effort” to mitigate the infections. The risk will always be there, and even following the highest security measures, a positive is quite likely. In other competitions, such as the Premier League, these have already happened and the solution has been isolate infected players for a few days until tests show negative.

With a virus whose limits are still unknown, the ATP must be fast and look out for safety if you want tennis to come back. Daily or bi-day tests seem almost necessary, and a possible positive should automatically exclude the player from the tournament. How to make the rest live with it? Would it mean the total cancellation of the event, or the fact of recreating a bubble as football is doing would allow it to continue playing after a disqualification?

The global nature of tennis forces the governing bodies answer these questions as soon as possible. It is time for the ATP to appear on the scene and clarify unavoidable issues before putting players at risk. A safe return thus forces it.