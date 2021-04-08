The ATP Mallorca on grass keeps its dates

The organizers of the ATP Mallorca Championships have confirmed this Thursday that the tournament maintains its dates and will be played from June 19 to 26 on the grass courts of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa (Calviá-Mallorca), in response to Roland Garros’ announcement to postpone its start for a week.

In a statement, the organization admits its “surprise” by the decision of the prestigious Parisian tournament, which will be played between May 30 and June 13, and conveys “a message of tranquility and optimism” to all fans.

“The Mallorcan tournament will maintain its initially scheduled dates,” the note says.

“The organization of the ATP Mallorca Championships has been preparing what will be its first edition for a year and in the coming days it will announce some of the great novelties that will take place at the event, including the number of attendees in the stands allowed by the authorities “, Add.

Toni Nadal, director of ATP Mallorca affirms that “after the hard blow of having to cancel the 2020 edition, we have been working very hard to bring a spectacular event to Mallorca in 2021 and that it complies with all the sanitary measures dictated by the authorities”.

Edwin weindorfer, promoter of ATP Mallorca, also indicated that “the Mallorca tournament will be played on the scheduled dates and with the intention of showing the whole world the possibility of holding safe events in these difficult times.

“The announcement that Roland Garros has made does not affect us at all,” said Weindorfer.