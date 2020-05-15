It was news that was just waiting to be made official. We are on May 15 and the new reality is that We won’t see action on the courts again until at least August. The ATP has confirmed this through an official statement, where they express their regret over this decision but call on followers to wait for news that will be happening. What we know, for now, is that the clay court summer tour will be affected, as will the Newport, Los Cabos and Atlanta tournaments.

At best, the circuit I would return on August 1, in what would be the week of Washington ATP 500 (In the WTA the San Jose tournament is played). The North American hard court tour, or at least its most important nucleus, wants to resist as much as possible, although there are tournaments whose dispute is highly questioned (in Canada the women’s event will not be disputed due to security measures in Montreal, putting in doubt so the Toronto Masters 1000 will be played). We advance you before which are the tournaments that with this measure are stripped of their dispute, at least on the scheduled dates: an ATP 500 (with historical significance also) in Hamburg, and the traditional ATP 250 of which the clay court tour in summer is made up: Bastad, Gstaad, Umag or Kitzbühel. Also, of course, the start of Us Open Series, with the only postWimbledon grass tournament -Newport-, the Los Cabos tournament and the first event on American soil on hard court: the Atlanta ATP 250.

The words of Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP, were really clear in a statement that leaves no room for doubt. “Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, we are sorry to announce the extension of the ATP circuit suspension. Like fans, players and tournaments around the world, we share the disappointment that the circuit continues to stand still. We continue to monitor all possible options in order to resume the circuit as soon as possible, including the possibility of relocating events at the end of the season. As always, the health and well-being of the tennis community remains our priority in every decision we make. “

These words are still an official statement, with little room for maneuver, but they do leave an interesting reflection that many do not stop taking into account: the ATP and several of its tournaments are confident that they can “save” the season at the end of the year. The postponement does not mean the immediate suspension of the affected tournaments, but the prohibition to play such events on the official dates of the ATP calendar. The Hamburg tournament, for example, has already dropped throughout the year its intention that, if possible, relocate at the end of the year.

Feliciano López also said recently, and that is that all tournaments look for that bobbin lace to safeguard the season. It is an important nuance to do, although reality has hit the ATP circuit again today. We will have to wait another month to see the best players in the world compete, holding on to a North American tour that is also very much in question. It’s time to keep paddling and face this maturity new normal without tennis.

