Many tennis players celebrate having a calendar to start the competition. But it is no less true that having to press the agenda so much to accommodate so many tournaments in such a short time has made the ATP circuit impossible to play in its entirety and the tennis players, especially the TOPs who usually enter the final stages will be seen with the obligation to discard important appointments.

06/21/2020 at 19:52

CEST

French tennis player Richard Gasquet, 35 and currently number 50 in the world, he spoke in this regard declaring that we are before “A crazy calendar & rdquor;, he pointed out in an interview with ‘Le Parisien’.

Tennis is resumed on August 14 in Washington and in eight weeks they will be played between three other Masters 1000 (Cincinnati, Madrid and Rome) and two Grand Slams (US Open and Roland Garros). Gasquet considers that “so many tournaments in such a short time is grotesque, but everyone wants to save their tournament and it is normal because it is vital for their economies”, however, the French tennis player warns that “The players will have to make decisions, especially the best, who play the most games,” he said.

As for the possibility that the TOPs can compete in the US Open and Roland Garros, Gasquet is not clear: “I cannot speak for them. It is obvious that the first 100 of the ranking will go to New York but for the others … In any case, it seems impossible to chain the US Open (August 31 – September 13) with the Madrid tournament the following week. Same scenario with Rome that is celebrated the week before Roland-Garros (September 27 – October 11). Those who want to win a Grand Slam cannot afford it & rdquor ;, said Gasquet.

Djokovic, Nadal and company will be obliged to discard some Master 1000 if they want to arrive in full to play the Grand Slams, especially Roland Garros, which closes, for now, the calendar.