Professional tennis almost definitively aims to resume in the same place where it was suspended: the United States. The ATP has already communicated to the players his decision to keep the dates of the US Open, from August 31 to September 13 in Flushing Meadows, in addition to the restart of the calendar in Washington, on August 10. The European tour, preferred by the players for the return in September, It will remain with the Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros ground tournaments.

The ATP is determined to comply with the wishes of the USTA –Federation of Tennis of the USA– and to maintain three tournaments in the North American country in the ill-fated 2020 calendar. Thus, the tournaments in Washington, Cincinnati and the US Open they would be celebrated, with the only novelty of the transfer of the second, of Masters 1000 category, to New York to avoid unnecessary transfers prior to the theoretical fourth Grand Slam of the season.

The restrictions, which both separated players and ATP from an agreement, will also be limited, and as reported by Marca, tennis players will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival in the United States to compete in tournaments. What they will have is to choose their only companion in the competition facilities, since although they can travel with their entire team, only one can be with the athlete during the event.

The great doubt, therefore, lies in who will compete in a US Open that he has decided to end the previous ones and that he already has his first great loss, neither more nor less than Simona Halep, number two in the WTA ranking and that alludes to the restrictions, the great problem for the return of the competition in the United States, together with the presence of the Covid-19 still noticeably in this territory. Nadal and Djokovic were also reluctant to accept the conditions of dispute of the Grand Slam, and although he points out that they will go if it is held, there still seems to be some chapter to write in the soap opera.

Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros earn more points

The European land tour does remain intact and with more and more points to be held in September. As we count in OKDIARIO, the Mutua Madrid Open awaits the ok of the ATP to confirm its celebration, although it has not yet specified whether there will be a minimum attendance of the public and what the prizes will be, while Rome would be the other tournament prior to Roland Garros, with a date set to start on September 27.