The ATP and WTA 1000 Masters in Cincinnati, with no spectator limit

The Cincinnati ATP and WTA 1000 Masters, which will be held in Ohio (United States) from August 14 to 22, will be able to accommodate spectators without a capacity limit, the organization announced this Thursday.

“In accordance with the advice of the local authorities, we are looking forward to welcoming the fans again. They bring so much energy and excitement that we missed them so much last year, ”said Katie Haas, tournament director.

It is the first advertisement of its kind in American tennis. While the Miami Masters 1000 was held in late March and early April in the presence of a limited number of fans (15%), neither the US Open (August-September), nor the Indian Wells Masters 1000, Postponed from March to October, they have claimed to still be able to fill their respective precincts.

This summer, the Cincinnati event will again take place in his hometown, having been moved to New York last year, to follow up with the US Open in the bubble of Flushing Meadows created for the occasion, due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

Organizers said Thursday that the tournament would impose a health protocol if deemed necessary.