LaLiga, in addition to returning behind closed doors, will do so with important developments, both in television broadcasts and in the stadiums themselves. Jaume Roures (Barcelona, ​​1970), the president of Mediapro, explains this in this telephone interview with EFE. Soccer is not going to be the same in this new normal.

Question: In recent days, you explained that user interaction will be enhanced during television broadcasts of LaLiga matches behind closed doors. Was this idea already thought to apply before the pandemic or did it appear once it was learned that the competition would resume behind closed doors?

Answer: The spectator interactivity in football is a question that has not only been raised for a long time, but already exists. Another thing is to get it in the special situation that we will live with the games behind closed doors. Social networks do not have the same role under normal conditions as at a time when, without taking a substitute role, they can help create an environment in a situation where there will be no environment.

Q: What exactly will this interaction consist of?

A: No, not yet. We are working on it. We have the ambient sound of the stadiums that were in games with the public and this is the one that will be used when games are played again. Each stadium will have the sound that it generated, not just any one or an artificial one. Now we are reflecting on what to do, for example, when there is a goal.

Q: Will television cameras avoid showing empty stands?

A: Initially, the cameras will be closer to the game and the fact that there is no audience will allow us to move them in a different way than before. The goal is to get closer to the game and away from the open planes. Without people these make less sense.

Q: Will there be a virtual audience?

A: We are studying the way that the stands do not appear on the screen as simple cement. This, for example, can be solved by giving a space to the club sponsors or with virtual stands.

Q: Will these developments be put into practice from the first LaLiga game played behind closed doors?

A: Yes, the news will be sure.

Q: In Cadena Ser, you explained that, on the return from the competition, there will be games during the week because in this case the comforts of the public should not be taken into account to attend the games in person. Does this also imply that games can be played in the morning during the week?

A: No. I think the hours will be in the afternoon and evening, even if the games are during the week. Among other things because it is the time when you watch television the most. What we are doing is giving the fans the opportunity to watch the competition on television and, therefore, we have to adapt to their schedules. At the weekend we do have the possibility of using more morning hours that are good here and for other continents such as Asia. In the end we have to solve 11 days and the way in which we will do it will depend on the date on which the competition returns.

Q: Have you calculated the increase in television audience that there will be in games played behind closed doors?

A: There will be an increase in the same way that we have seen that there has been one of between 20 and 30% of television consumption during the pandemic. Hopefully, at the very least, there will be this same increase in soccer.

Q: It has been said that very few people will have permission to enter the stadiums while the games are being held behind closed doors. Does this mean that radios and photographers will not be able to enter?

A: This is a LaLiga theme, not mine. We will produce the minimum number of people necessary to produce the matches. There will not be the same teams as before for health security reasons, but cameras and trucks have to be present. In any case, we will try to make things that we can do remotely from the outside so that there are fewer displaced people.

Q: In France, Canal + and beIN Sports have refused to pay the clubs the television rights that were pending when the competition ended. In the Spanish case, is there a clause in the contract that takes into account a health alarm situation like this?

A: It is impossible that there were clauses that predicted a situation like this. The logical thing would be to adapt the payment to the service that has been given. In France this has not been respected, because they have paid fewer games than they had received. It does not seem acceptable to me, it is to take advantage of a conjunctural misfortune.

Q: As of today, how much of the total have LaLiga clubs charged for television rights?

A: It is not about what they have charged, the important thing is to have a spirit that respects what the contract intended to do. Anyway, as we all work to end the season, we hope not to have this discussion.

Q: Will the economic crisis make clubs even more dependent on television rights revenues?

A: Not necessarily. Although it is true that the other income they have will decrease. It is not known how this will affect television, but from the outset there are current contracts that go beyond the period in which there is supposed to be a vaccine. Maybe we will have to lower the price of subscriptions on television platforms, but at the same time maybe there will be more subscribers because people will not be able to go to stadiums.

