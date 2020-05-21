Atlético midfielder Virginia Torrecilla announced Thursday that she had undergone neurosurgery after having detected a tumor in her head. The intervention, carried out at the University of Navarra Clinic in Madrid, was a success, according to his networks. The footballer will continue the rehabilitation supervised by the rojiblancos medical services.

The Spanish international, world champion last summer in France 2019, explained on her Instagram profile that last week she returned to Madrid “with a headache and cervical pain.” The CT scan revealed that he had a tumor on his head. “When they saw it they thought it was not evil, so it was a positive thing. Think to me what it was like to have something like that. I am a person who lives my day to day like crazy and who always try to enjoy life’s moments. On the 14th of last week they told me. I had to go to the University of Navarra to undergo surgery, because the small tumor was no longer so small and it could be that it had been a tumor for some time. I was immediately admitted. I was here Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and on Monday they did everything to get me into the operating room. Everything was great. The operation has been a success, ”he explained.

Virginia Torrecilla was released from hospital on Thursday and will begin rehabilitation on Friday. “Everyone is happy with the evolution I am having. I think that is super important and I just wanted to let you know that I make this public because it is important for all people who have illnesses and struggle in their day to day to overcome any obstacle in their midst. I really never in my life would have imagined that something like this could happen. Neither I nor anyone in my family. But it touched me, ”he said.

The Mallorcan said that she faced the surgical intervention “with optimism” and prepared to “work hard with the rehabilitation”. “I start tomorrow and I am looking forward to starting now,” he added. “You get out of anything, all you need is desire and strength. I am the most positive aunt in the world. I only had one way and that was to do this in order to continue. I hope this is the beginning of something great. If I lived life before, now I will live it twice. Thank everyone who has been with me. To my family, my friends, my doctor and Atlético de Madrid, who have given everything for me, ”said the Balearic midfielder.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe