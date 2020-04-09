The Atlanta Falcons They pop out of nowhere to reveal their new uniform as part of a comprehensive redesign for the first time in 17 years. The entire new range of uniforms includes elements from the past of the franchise but refreshing the look.

The new outfit of Atlanta It is in black shirts and black pants. The wardrobe will now offer up to eight different color combinations, including the current version that pays homage to the 1966 team and a new alternative “Rise Up” uniform. The collection includes four t-shirts (black, white, substitute house and that of the 66), four pants (black, white, red and retro) and a helmet (satin black).

The team’s owner, Arthur Blank, spoke about the changes in a letter, starting by discussing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the country and praising healthcare workers for helping in the fight. In discussing the uniforms, Blank made reference to the importance of the “back to black” theme.

“Black has been an important part of our history since 1966 and both our fans and our players have called for him to return,” Blank wrote. “The acronym ‘ATL’ is known around the world, and we now carry it with pride as a sign of unity, diversity, and unity. Something that our world requires the most, especially in these difficult times.”

