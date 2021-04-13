The athletic revolution that is coming

04/13/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

The season is getting bitter for Atlético and, what months ago seemed like a totally determined league, right now it seems more than complicated. Although they are still leaders, they drastically need a change of ‘chip’ that allows them to add again from 3 to 3, as they did at the beginning of the competition. Well, not only does the end of the season seem difficult, but also the preparation of the squad for the coming season.

According to the Ser chain, the mattress group would be planning a renovation that would end with several casualties from the current staff, either by transfer or by not renewing assignments. The information indicates that up to 7 footballers could leave the entity next summer.

The names that have been signed up are surprising, since among them, those of two captains appear, Saúl and Giménez. Both with a long history as athletic and true banners of the colors, they would be on the starting ramp.

The others that do not count for the club are Torreira, Dembélé, Vitolo and Vrsaljko. In the case of the first two, which are on loan, Atlético would not exercise the option to purchase 32 million that it has for the Lyon footballer, which has not counted for Simeone, and in the case of the Uruguayan, who has made weeks already he affirmed that he wanted to play in Boca, before he would have to return to Arsenal.

Vitolo is already one of the names that has previously sounded to leave the club. His performance has never been as expected, but due to his high profile, Atlético has never found a club that wants to make room for the Canarian footballer. The Croatian, in case an interesting proposal arrives, the club will not resist his departure.

Depending on the signings that the technical secretary has in mind, at the moment not many names have transcended, they will have to undertake more or less sales, but everything seems to point to that, If the league title is not finally achieved or the current situation is not improved, even one more footballer could change of scene.

