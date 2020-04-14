The final of the Copa del Rey must be a party and, like any party, it will not be without an audience. This was how the players of the Athletic like those of the Real society, who ‘applaud’ the decision, advanced exclusively by OKDIARIO, of the Federation to postpone the final until September so that it can be played under the conditions in which it was planned.

In the last days, Iñigo Martínez, Athletic’s central defender, hinted that they should refuse to play the Cup final without an audience: “It would not be the same to play without an audience, we should plant ourselves there. Who knows when two Basque teams will play another final! It is important to unite all of us and enjoy the moment as in every derby ”. Aitor Elizegi, for his part, pointed out on Twitter that he preferred to lose the final with the public to win it without people: “Win the Cup final or lose it to the public? If we lose it with the public it will mean that you are all there and we will have won this battle“

No one wants to miss such an important match. This is why Aduriz, which ends the contract with the Athletic on June 30, he will postpone his retirement in order to play the Copa del Rey final with the Basque team. “In my opinion, football without people loses its meaning. I can’t imagine playing a game of those dimensions without people, I would lose all the essence“The striker pointed out. In this regard, Julen Guerrero also spoke about this in an exclusive interview for OKDIARIO: “Playing a final without an audience is playing it without a soul. It would be a shame if it had to be behind closed doors. That day has to be a great party. The fans, players and coaches of Athletic and Real Sociedad deserve it“

In the Royal Society, meanwhile, Januzaj He said that it was necessary to wait, even if it was until next season, so that the Cup final could be held with the public. “You cannot play without fans. If we have to wait for the next season, well, wait, because it is very important to have the fans in this match ”, argued the Belgian.