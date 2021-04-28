“The athletes will go to Tokyo with the maximum sanitary guarantees”

04/27/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

The president of the Higher Sports Council, José Manuel Franco, attended this Tuesday the meeting of the Delegate Commission and the Executive Committee of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), in which he affirmed that “no effort will be spared” so that athletes attend the Tokyo Olympics “with the maximum sanitary guarantees.”

“We are not going to spare an effort so that our athletes attend the Olympic event with the maximum sanitary guarantees. In this sense I have to say that the effort that the president of the COE is making so that all athletes attend with the vaccine is a commendable effort, “Franco said, according to the COE.

“The health and safety of our athletes will be the guide that motivates our immediate actions. I want to reiterate my commitment to your home, which is Spanish sports & rdquor ;, Franco told the attendees during the meeting.

Likewise, José Manuel Franco pointed out that “sport cannot be conceived in Spain without the permanent presence of the COE”.

“It is being so in many factors that clearly affect Spanish sports, such as the preliminary draft of the sports law, which we will surely reach parliamentary processing in a few weeks,” he added. EFE