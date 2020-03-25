Giorgi Gori has not bitten his tongue. The mayor of the town of Bergamo, one of the most punished by COVID-19, granted an interview via social networks in which he directly pointed out as guilty anyone who allowed the dispute of the Atalanta-Valencia Champions League.

“If the virus was already circulating, the forty thousand fans who went to San Siro were infected. It was a biological bomb. No one knew that the virus was already among us. Many watched the encounter in groups and caught it that night. The virus passed from one to the other, “said the mayor of Bergamasco.

Aside from the fans, who flocked to Milan, the players also suffered the consequences of the disastrous decision. Valencia reported that 35% of the members of the first team have contracted the coronavirus. Garay, Gayá and Mangala are the names that have transcended public opinion. The club has preferred to keep the anonymity of the rest. In the Dea ranks, Sportiello, substitute in San Siro and starter in Mestalla, has been revealed as the first positive for Atalanta.

.