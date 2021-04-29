The Atalanta-Juventus Italian Cup final will be played with 4,700 fans

04/29/2021 at 6:26 PM CEST

The Italian Cup final between Atalanta and Juventus Turin, scheduled for May 19 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia (north), will be played with about 4,700 fans in the stands, after the Government gave the go-ahead for the opening of 20% of the stadium’s capacity.

“After speaking with the Minister (of Health) Roberto Speranza, I confirmed the Government’s willingness to open 20% of the stadium to fans. The Scientific Technical Committee is studying the protocol to allow fans to follow the game safely. and in respect of the rules against coronavirus, “said the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, in statements collected by the Italian media.

The government’s decision comes after the past April 13 will come the approval of the partial opening (25%) of the Olympic stadium in Rome for the four Euro Cup matches scheduled for next June in Italy. The Italian capital will host three group stage matches and a quarter-final match.

Costa also reported that in the coming weeks it will be possible to partially open other sports facilities, such as the central court of the Foro Italico, which will host the final of the Masters 1,000 tennis tournament in Rome on May 16.

“It is a fundamental signal for the world of sport, which is once again a pioneer and shows the dates for a gradual return to normality.“Costa said.