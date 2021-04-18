The At. Saguntino beats Elche Ilicitano 1-0

04/17/2021 at 9:32 PM CEST

The Saguntino won 1-0 against Elche during the game held this Saturday at the Nou Camp de Morvedre. With this result, the saguntine set is sixth, while the Elche it is fourth after the end of the game.

The game started in a favorable way for the local team, who premiered the luminous thanks to the goal of Spiranelli in minute 27. With this result the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The coach of the Saguntino gave entrance to Duco, Junior Y Esteve for Lois, Luis Garcia Y Spiranelli, Meanwhile he Elche gave the green light to Coldness, Garcia, Martinez, Hugo Y Ruiz, which came to replace Ato, Brown, Javier Pamies, Coldness Y Salinas.

In the match there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Elche team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to Perez, Salinas Y Ruiz.

At the moment, the Saguntino is left with 36 points and the Elche with 39 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: Elche Ilicitano will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Stem in his fiefdom, while the At. Saguntino will play against him Eldense at home.

Data sheetAt. Saguntino:Kedra, Escudero, Joseja, Lois (Ducó, min.57), Kike Torrent, Borja Tárrega, Spiranelli (Esteve, min.79), Peque, Ximo Forner, José Carlos and Luis García (Junior, min.70)Elche Ilicitano:Castillo, Donald, Bono, Rulo, Salinas (Ruiz, min.85), Marcel, Perez, Ato (Friaza, min.46), Moreno (Garcia, min.46), Javier Pamies (Martinez, min.70) and Diego BriStadium:Nou Camp de MorvedreGoals:Spiranelli (1-0, min. 27)