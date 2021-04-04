The At. Saguntino and Eldense do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

04/03/2021 at 9:51 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a zero draw between the Saguntino and the Eldense in the game held this Saturday in the Nou Camp de Morvedre. With this score obtained at the end of the game, the teams were in sixth and first position respectively.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The referee showed three yellow cards, one of them to the Saguntino (Joseja) and two to Eldense (Oscar Diaz and Pruden).

At the moment, the Saguntino and the Eldense they managed to add at least one point in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the At. Saguntino will play his match against him CF Intercity at home. For his part, Eldense will play in his fief his match against him Stem.

Data sheetAt. Saguntino:Kedra, Joseja, Escudero, Kike Torrent, Ducó, Borja Tárrega, Spiranelli, Peque, Lois, Ubach and José CarlosEldense:Alberto, Juanmi (Pruden, min.63), Sanz, Iván Forte (Oliver, min.86), David López, Uclés, Chavales, Ortuño, Alfonso Campos (Dani Cara, min.63), Óscar Díaz (Litri, min. 72) and Nacho PorcarStadium:Nou Camp de MorvedreGoals:0-0