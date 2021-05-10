The At. Pulpileño gets the victory against Racing Murcia (1-0)

05/09/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

The At. Pulpileño added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Racing this sunday in the San Miguel. The At. Pulpileño came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Mar Menor. On the visitors’ side, the Racing Murcia reaped a zero draw against the Real Murcia B, adding a point in the last game played in the competition and had a run of three consecutive draws. After the match, the pulpileño team is second, while the Racing it is sixth after the end of the duel.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second period, luck came for the Pulpilean team, which debuted its light with a goal of Christ at 59 minutes, thus ending the duel with a final score of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the At. Pulpileño gave entrance to Harvest, Juanan Y Albert for Sanchez, Samu Y Christ, Meanwhile he Racing gave entrance to Javi salero, Chupi Y Carlos Alvarez for Ivan Zaragoza, John Preface Y Salazar.

The referee gave a yellow card to Christ Y Juanra by the local team already John Preface, Nico, Salazar, Fran Moreno, Arks, Drenthe, Chupi Y Monty by the pachequero team.

At the moment, the At. Pulpileño he gets 51 points and the Racing with 43 points.

On the next day of the competition the At. Pulpileño will play against him Cartagena B at home, while the Racing Murcia will face in his feud against the Eagles.

Data sheetAt. Pulpilean:Héctor Pizana, Mario, Rubén Primo, José Manuel, Samu (Juanan, min.74), Diego, Sanchez (Zafra, min.61), Juanra, Cristo (Albert, min.87), Garrido and RubioRacing Murcia:Simón Ballester, Iván Zaragoza (Javi Salero, min.40), Monty, Drenthe, Manolo, Fran Moreno, Juan Prefacio (Chupi, min.73), Cristo Martín, Arcas, Nico and Salazar (Carlos Álvarez, min.86)Stadium:San MiguelGoals:Christ (1-0, min. 59)