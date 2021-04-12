The At. Pulpileño adds three points after beating Mar Menor 1-0

04/11/2021 at 10:44 PM CEST

The At. Pulpileño started with a 1-0 home win over the Mar Menor during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the San Miguel. With this defeat the Sanjaviereño team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the At. Pulpileño is second.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the duel, in the second period came the goal for the Pulpilean team, which opened its score with a goal of Carlos Alcantara at 78 minutes, concluding the match with a final score of 1-0.

The technician of the At. Pulpileño, Sebas, gave entry to the field to Samu, Harvest, Franju Y blond replacing Ismael Traoré, Albert, Carlos Alcantara Y Jose Manuel, while on the part of the Mar Menor, Javi bikes replaced Pedrosa, Kilian Y Legaz for Sergio, Guirao Y Nacho perez.

The referee showed nine yellow cards, six for Albert, Juanra, Christ, Harvest, Mario Y Carlos Alcantara, of the local team and three for Sergio Leon, Perez Y Cifuentes, of the visiting team.

With this result, the At. Pulpileño is left with 46 points and the Mar Menor with 43 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the At. Pulpileño will play his match against him Racing Murcia at home. For his part, Mar Menor will play at home his match against him Eagles.

Data sheetAt. Pulpilean:Héctor Pizana, Matias No, Juanra, Carlos Alcántara (Franju, min.80), Mario, José Manuel (Rubio, min.89), Diego, Albert (Zafra, min.54), Ismael Traoré (Samu, min.54) , Cristo and GarridoMar Menor:Barbero, Javi Ramírez, Alvaro, Guirao (Kilian, min.85), Cifuentes, Sergio (Pedrosa, min.45), Sergio León, Nacho Pérez (Legaz, min.85), Parada, Antonio and IsuardiStadium:San MiguelGoals:Carlos Alcantara (1-0, min. 78)