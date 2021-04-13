the At. Malagueño receives Torreperogil

04/13/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. the match of the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Malagueño and to Torreperogil in the Sports City of the Malagueña Federation.

The At. Malagueño faces with reinforced spirits the match of the second day to channel a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at Huetor Tájar in the Municipal Miguel Moranto, with goals from Vicar Y cross.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Torreperogil achieved a zero draw against the Alhaurin De La Torre, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the TorreperogilWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last confrontation between the Malagueño and the Torreperogil This competition was played in November 2019 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the At. Malagueño. The team of Funes he ranks first with 31 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors are in third position with 29 points.