the At. Levante travels to the Badalona stadium to conclude the championship

05/22/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

The Badalona receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the At. I raised in the Badalona Municipal Stadium during their eighth duel in the Second Phase of Second B.

The Badalona He reaches the eighth game with the intention of improving his numbers in the tournament after having drawn 1-1 against the Hercules in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in one of the five games played so far, with 22 goals for and 21 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the At. I raised was defeated 0-1 in the last match he played against the Lleida Esportiu, so that a triumph over the Badalona It would help you improve your track record in competition. To date, of the seven games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won one of them and has received 28 goals against and scored 18 in favor.

As a local, the Badalona He has a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to make an effort to win. At the exits, the At. I raised has a balance of two defeats and a draw in three games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Badalona.

The two rivals have met before in the Badalona Municipal Stadium, in fact, the numbers show two losses and five draws in favor of the Badalona. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the At. I raisedWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last game they played on Badalona and the At. I raised In this tournament it took place in December 2019 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that both teams are separated by six points in favor of Badalona. At this time, the Badalona it has 33 points and is in fifth position. For their part, the visitors have 27 points and occupy the seventh position in the championship.