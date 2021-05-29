the At. Horta receives Montañesa on matchday eight

05/29/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the At. Horta and to Mountain in the Municipal d’Horta.

The At. Horta reaches the eighth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him CF Pobla de Mafumet in the previous match by a score of 4-2. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the seven games played to date and accumulate a figure of 42 goals against 33 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Mountain could not cope with the Banyoles in their last match (0-3), so that a win over the At. Horta it would help him improve his record in the championship. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Mountain he has won zero of them with a balance of 13 goals scored against 46 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the At. Horta he has won once and has drawn twice in three games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the Mountain He has been defeated three times in his three games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the At. Horta.

In reference to the classification of the teams in the Second Phase of the Third Division, before the dispute of the match, the At. Horta is ahead of the Mountain with a difference of 10 points. Javi Iglesias’ team is in eighth place with 24 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 14 points and occupy the tenth position in the competition.