Until a few months ago, care was only given to people who had symptoms of coronavirus. Asymptomatic patients seemed oblivious to a possible contagion until the virus manifested itself, the WHO rectified its statements in which it stated that they rarely infected. All theories have been reversed when seeing the virus spread around the world. The speed with which it moves and the studies carried out and published in mSphere, an open access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, asymptomatic patients are especially dangerous, not only contagious, they also contaminate everything they touch.

The study’s lead author, Zhiyong Zong of the Infection Control Department at West China Hospital at Sichuan University highlights the world’s lack of security. TOEven if there are fewer people with symptoms, it does not mean that the virus is being controlled but on the contraty.

Coronavirus is almost unknown, it is not known for sure how it is transmitted. Objects according to this study can also become contaminated. The researchers took samples of the surroundings and air from 6 rooms of the negative pressure intensive care unit (ICU) with 13 patients with Covid-19. As stated in this study: “in a single room with an asymptomatic patient, 4 sites including a railing, pillow, sheet and the air exhaust outlet were positive for SARS-CoV-2”. This highlights that asymptomatic patients with Covid-19 can contaminate their surroundings and therefore cause people who have direct contact with them, such as their families and health workers, to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 “

The isolation of asymptomatic patients must be total to prevent the virus from spreading. The ability to survive on some surfaces can be troubling. This study highlights the dangers of thinking that without symptoms the virus cannot spread, on the contrary, it may even become more dangerous.