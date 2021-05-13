The ASUS Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are here

Yesterday the online event to present the new family of top-of-the-range smartphones from ASUS (beyond its latest gaming smartphone) took place with the new Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, that although they will share their Snapdragon 888 processor, compatibility with 5G and WiFi 6E networks, or their Bluetooth 5.2 connection, they undoubtedly come under more than notable differences from each other.

Specifications ASUS Zenfone 8 Series

ASUS Zenfone 8

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip

Operating system

Custom Android 11 with ZenUI 8 Layer Custom Android 11 with ZenUI 8 Layer

Screen

6.49 AMOLED screen with refresh rate up to 140Hz and 240Hz and 1ms touch screen 6.67 AMOLED screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 200Hz touch

Resolution

2400 x 1800 pixels 2400 x 1800 pixels

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

Memory

6, 8 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Storage

128 0 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage (expandable via microSD)

Frontal camera

12 MP with Dual PD autofocus Flip-up rear camera

Rear camera

Dual configuration:

·64MP (f / 1.8) with Image Stabilizer

·12 MP ultra wide + macro 4cm Triple folding configuration:

·64MP (f / 1.8) with Image Stabilization

·12 MP (f / 2.2) ultra wide + macro 4cm

·8 MP (f / 2.4) telephoto with x3 zoom and x12 digital

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C

Drums

4,000 mAh with 30W fast charge 5,000 mAh

Price

599 euros 799 euros







Starting with the basic model, we find a more classic and sober design, and a slightly more compact format, with a 5.9 inch screen. Although it will be only in size in which he will skimp, since we will have an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sample rate, and 1 ms touch response time, and an HDR10 + compatibility certificate.

And, as we said, it is a phone positioned as the brand’s flagship, with internal configurations that will go up to 16GB memory and 256GB storage, which will accompany the Qualcomm chipset already mentioned before.

Thus, although first-hand the inclusion of a dual camera system may surprise us, looking a little more thoroughly we find ourselves with a 64 MP main camera paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with dual phase detection autofocus (something not often found in wide-angle smartphone cameras), in addition to a hole-punch camera on its 12 MP screen, which will also highlight the presence of this dual-phase autofocus.

But without a doubt the great novelty and star of this event was the Zenfone 8 Flip, which continues with the innovative commitment of its predecessors, with a single camera system and a flip-up main sensor suite.

It is surprising, however, that this time ASUS repeat with the same triple sensor setup, with a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera, an 8 MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom on the Pro model) with up to 12x full zoom and another 12 MP ultra-wide sensor.

And it is that the improvements will come mainly with its use, since not only can we take photos from the back or front of the phone, but we can also adjust the camera in intermediate positions to capture shots at angles of 45 degrees, 90 degrees. or 135 degrees. These will only be some of the presets though, since we can control the angle manually and totally free.

In fact, as ASUS itself has advanced, the Zenone 8 Flip can even record videos while the camera is moving, or use an automatic panorama mode to keep your hand still while the camera takes a photo, moves, takes other, etc. to stitch a panoramic image.

Although the company has not clarified anything in this regard, given the great speed of movement that can be seen in the changes in the tilt adjustment of this new camera system, and taking into account what we have previously seen in other terminals with Honor’s periscope cameras or Oppo’s well-known fin camera, the new Zenfone 8 Flip will most likely feature a fall detection system to store your camera quickly to avoid possible damage.

Availability and price

Far from what we are used to seeing when we talk about top of the range, ASUS has not only managed to stay below the 1,000 euro barrier, but also presents us with base prices that will go from 599 euros of the minimal version of the Zenone 8, and only 799 euros for the single version of the Zenone 8 Flip.