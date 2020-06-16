At Asus they are already heating engines to put into circulation the third generation of their ‘gaming’ phones, which led to the arrival of their ROG brand in the world of smartphones. And the one who plays, by generation and by nomenclature, is the Asus ROG Phone 3, a phone of which we had some timid previous news but that has just leaked almost completely.

As expected, Asus is preparing a phone to join the fight with the other super high ranges on the market. A phone with the ubiquitous Snapdragon 865 on board running at nothing more and nothing less than 3,091GHz, which would represent the highest processor clock speed to date. Although there is more data to take to our mouths, we will tell you now

A full power ROG

As we have already said, the Asus ROG Phone 3 would arrive with the Snapdragon 865 running at 3,091GHz supported on 16GB of RAM, placing the phone of the oriental brand among the most powerful, at least theoretically, in the entire Android market. Only the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Nubia Red Magic 5G have arrived with such a figure of RAM in this 2020, with the ROG Phone 3 being the third.

For the screen, Asus would have opted for an AMOLED with 6.59 inches diagonal with FullHD + resolution, although we do not know the ratio of the device to get an idea of ​​its actual dimensions. Of course, the filtration specifies that we will have 120Hz refresh rate for the screen, one of the most demanded features in a gaming phone like this Asus ROG Phone 3.

It has also been known that the phone will have a higher version with 512GB of internal storage, which we assume will not be the only one, although we will have to wait until later to confirm it. As for the battery, the ROG Phone 3 will offer 6,000 mAh in its internal batteryWe assume that with ultra-fast charging and maybe some extra added feature. Recall that the ROG Phone 2 also had a reverse charge, for example.

Regarding the rear cameras, it seems that this year we will have a third rear sensor in the equipment of the ROG Phone, a step forward compared to last year’s dual camera. The main sensor would reach 64 megapixels Also, and there is no more information about the photographic equipment. The phone will weigh about 240 grams, like the previous model, and we will have to get used to the idea that it will lose the headphone jack. It seems that we will have, however, a dongle tucked in the box to serve as a bridge between the headphones and the USB Type-C port, but again we will have to wait.

