The Asturian derby does not understand streaks

Sporting will receive in El Molinón an Oviedo who arrives in low hours but has only lost one of the last seven derbies played, including the one held last season at the Gijón stadium, in which a bit of Borja Sanchez served to defeat the rojiblancos 23 years after the last blue away win.

With few and even goals, this is how the last confrontations between Sporting and Oviedo could be defined, in which the Carbayones have added 14 points out of 21 possible -four of them in El Molinón- and have remained undefeated in the Tartiere, where they already won in the first round with a penalty goal from Sergio Tejera.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Since their paths crossed again, with the relegation of the rojiblancos in 2017/2018, Sporting has only beaten the eternal rival once -two seasons ago-, so for those of David gallego It is almost an obligation to try to break this dynamic in a year in which there is more distance than ever between the two in the table (16 points and 10 places).

Last season, the triumph of the Carbayones in El Molinón was crucial for the salvation of the Ziganda, who arrived with only two points of advantage over the descent, and achieved against their eternal rival and at home one of the five triumphs that allowed them to save the category with one day remaining.

Despite the fact that Oviedo is historically the one that has won the most derbies – it has won 32 and tied 22 of the 81 played in the league – Sporting is the team that is best given in the Second Division: it has won 46 % of the duels in the silver category, although only two of the last nine.

The team of David gallego He has been a very regular year and always in the upper part of the table, arguments that did not prevent him from falling against Mirandés and Tenerife: Oviedo is his touchstone to recover the dynamics of 10 games without losing that he had since January, but also his worst nightmare since the return of the carbayones to professional football.