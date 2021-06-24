The Astros crush the Oriols 13-0

06/24/2021 at 8:08 AM CEST

Second baseman José Altuve hit a two-run home run and Mexican starter José Urquidy pitched seven innings with a three-hit ball and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 matches at smash the Baltimore Oriols 13-0. The Astros outscored the Orioles 26-3 during a three-game sweep. Houston’s 10-game streak is the longest since May 2019 and two less than the club’s record.

In the top of the fourth inning, Altuve (17) bounced the ball off the field as he encountered shots from starter Thomas Eshelman. The Venezuelan made the ball disappear with a 398-foot hit between left and center fields, sending Ranger Myles Straw to the register. Altuve was greeted with boos every time he stepped up to the plate during the series, primarily because he was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during a 2017 season in which the Astros won the World Series, but it was later discovered that they had been. stealing signals of the receiver. The Venezuelan has heard boos from fans in almost every stadium this season, but has hit 17 home runs.

Cuban ranger Yordan Álvarez (11) also hit from four corners in the seventh inning, with no runners in the way, as he beat relief Mickey Jannis, with no outs in the inning. Ranger Chas McCormick (9) and third baseman Abraham Toro (2) also took the ball off the field.

On the mound the victory was scored by Urquidy (6-3) in seven complete innings. The Mexican dropped his ERA at 3.32 after allowing three hits, walking one and striking out six, facing 25 batters. Urquidy allowed only one runner to pass second base. He has won six of his last seven decisions and has gone seven innings in three consecutive starts.

The Oriols lost to Thomas Eshelman (0-1) in four innings.

Sánchez pushes the victory of the Yankees

Dominican catcher Gary Sánchez hit a home run in the ninth to tie the score and first baseman Luke Void scored the lead of the New York Yankees, who beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. In the ninth inning, Sánchez blew the wall with a blow to the top of left field, which flew 379 feet. Sanchez’s home run was lonely when closer Greg Holland had gotten just one out of the episode.

Venezuelan second baseman Rougned Odor (8) also knocked the ball out of the field in the eighth inning, leading a teammate ahead of relay Jake Brentz with two outs in the inning.

The victory was credited to Cuban closer Aroldis Chapman (5-2) in one episode.

For the Royals, Dominican first baseman Carlos Santana (12) hit a full-return hit in the eighth inning, with no runners ahead, against relief streamer Zack Britton. The defeat was carried by Holland (2-3) in a third of the inning.

Lindor hits home run in Mets win

Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run to the New York Mets, who beat the Braves 7-3. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Lindor (9) hit from four corners leading a runner ahead as he chased pitches from starter Kyle Wright, who had two outs for the episode.

The victory was credited to the relay Corey Oswalt (1-0) in two and a third innings.

For the Braves, Venezuelan ranger Ender Inciarte (2) bounced the ball to the other side of the fence in the fifth inning, with a teammate on the trails overcoming starter Tylor Megill’s job. The loser was starter Kyle Wright (0-1) in two innings.

Ray controls his shipments to the Marlins

Starter Robbie Ray pitched six episodes for the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 in interleague series match. Ray (5-3) allowed four hits, one home run and one run, walked and retired six batters via strikeout en route to the Blue Jays’ fourth straight victory. In the first episode Ranger George Springer grounded first and pushed Toronto’s ninth gap run.

For the Marlins, the Dominican ranger Starling Marte (6) sent the ball to the fairway, alone, on Ray’s streamer. The loss was carried by Trevor Rogers (7-4) in five innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

Lowe hits a home run and drives in three runs for the Rays

Second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a home run that was worth three touchdowns and Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston Red Sox 8-2. Lowe (14) threw the ball into the fairway in the seventh inning against closers Matt Andriese, with two runners ahead. Catcher Mike Zunino (15) and designated hitter Austin Meadows (16) also hit from four corners.

The victory was credited to starter Rich Hill (6-2) in five innings. For the Red Sox the loss was charged by starter Garret Richards (4-5) in one and two-thirds inning.

Garcia punishes Athletics with two home runs

The Cuban ranger Adolis García hit a couple of home runs, reaches 20 so far this season and the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3. Garcia (20) was in charge of bringing the power of the clubs to the field of play and punished the Athletics with two home runs. The Cuban began his fireworks display in the sixth inning by taking the ball out of the field before pitches by starter James Kaprielian, with no runners ahead, when the pitcher had two outs in the episode. In the eighth he repeated the punishment dose by facing closer Cam Bedrosian, and took the ball out of the field, with no teammates in circulation, with two outs. His first home run flew 426 feet over the cantral garden fence, and his second traveled 370 feet past the right wall.

With his two home runs, the Cuban enters the competition for the best in this section of the Major Leagues. García is third, behind the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (23), the Japanese Shohei Ohtani (23) and the also Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. (22).

The victory was scored by relief Brett Martin (2-2) in one and two-thirds inning. For the Athletics, the defeat was carried by the Venezuelan relief Yusmeiro Petit (7-1) in one inning.

Double home run by Story and Marquez dominates the Mariners

Shortstop Trevor Story hit two home runs and Venezuelan starter Germán Márquez pitched eight solid innings in the Colorado Rockies 5-2 win over Seattle Mariners. Story (8) got the ball out of the field in the fourth inning, with no runners ahead. The shortstop repeated the penalty in the eighth inning, with a teammate on the way.

On the mound, the winner was Marquez (6-6) in eight innings, in which he allowed eight hits, a home run and a run, and retired seven batters via strikeout. The Venezuelan pitcher faced 26 batters with 98 pitches, of which 66 traveled to the perfect strike zone and left his ERA at 3.99.

The loss was carried by starter Justus Sheffield (5-7) in 4 1/3 innings.

Gausman and the Giants beat Ohtani and the Angels

The starter Kevin Gausman faced the Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the two starred in a shooting duel from the top of the mound, and The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 in a 13-episode interleague series meeting. Ohtani struck out nine in six innings on one-run ball, but the Major League Baseball-leading Giants rallied for seven runs in the thirteenth inning.

Ranger Mike Tauchman (4) hit the fairway in the 13th inning with two runners ahead and capped the cluster of seven. On the mound the victory was scored by the relief Dominic Leone (1-0) in one episode.

For the Angels, Venezuelan ranger Luis Rengifo (2) hit a full return in the fifth inning, solo, hunting Gausman’s pitches, at a time when the pitcher had taken the first two outs of the inning. The defeat was carried by Puerto Rican relief Alex Claudio (1-2) in a third of the inning, accepting four runs.

Woodruff dominates the Brewers from the mound

Starter Brandon Woodruff worked seven solid innings and ranger Jackie Bradley Jr., hit a sacrifice fly and drove in the run of the Milwaukee Brewers win 3-2 over Arizona Diamondbacks. En route to victory Woodruff (6-3) allowed three hits, a home run and a run, gave away two walks and struck out nine batters. Meanwhile, on drums, Bradley Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to push the run that sealed the Brewers’ triumph.

For the Diamondbacks, Venezuelan pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar (16) sent the ball to the fairway in the eighth inning with no runners ahead when he found the pitches of relief Devin Williams. The loss was carried by starter Caleb Smith (2-3) in six innings.

Tigers’ Schoop and Cameron hit home runs against the Cardinals

First baseman Jonathan Schoop and ranger Daz Cameron each hit home runs for the Detroit Tigers, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 in interleague series match. Schoop (15) hit a full return in the fifth inning, with no runners ahead, while Cameron (3) kicked the ball out of the field in the fourth inning, solo.

The victory on the mound was credited to starter Matt Manning (1-1) in 5 2/3 innings. For the Cardinals the defeat was carried by John Gant (4-6) in three episodes.

Grandal seals the triumph of the White Sox

Cuban catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox they stopped their streak of five consecutive defeats defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in interleague series play. The AL Central leaders ended their longest streak of the season. In the fifth inning Grandal doubled between left and center and drove in two touchdowns, including the one that sealed the victory. Grandal, who hit 1-for-4, led the buzzer to shortstop Tim Anderson and ranger Jake Lamb and pushed the final difference for Chicago.

Dominican second baseman Leury Garcia (1) kicked the ball out of the field in the second inning, with no runners ahead, against pitches by starter Chase DeJong.

The victory was credited to starter Dylab Cease (6-3) in 5 2/3 innings. The Pirates lost to De Jong (0-2) in 4 2/3 innings.

Nationals win a game with 25 runs

Dominican third baseman Starlin Castro hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and The Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12. Was the first game in history Major League Baseball that featured a grand slam and a three-run home run for each team.

At the top of the ninth, Castro, who hit an RBI double in the fifth, added a single between right and center and drove in the winning run by ringing first baseman Josh Bell. Bell (10) hit a grand slam for the Nationals, while pinch hitter Andre McCutchen (13) hit another for the Phillies.

On the other hand, ranger Kyle Schwarber (19) hit a three-run home run for Washington, and Travis Jankowski (1) hit another for Philadelphia.

On the mound the triumph was credited to the relief Tanner Rainey (1-2) in two thirds of the episode. For the Phillies the defeated was the Dominican closer Héctor Neris (1-4) in one episode.

Both clubs let their bats do the talking after Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo will call Phillies manager Joe Girardi a “con man” for asking umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski defended his manager, saying Rizzo’s comment was “totally inappropriate.”