Carlos Correa celebrates after driving several runs that contributed to the Houston Astros’ win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (Christian Petersen / .).

(CNN Spanish) – In a game of madness, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, played at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

It was arguably the most vibrant game in the series thus far, with a tight score of 12 runs to 12 in all nine regulation innings.

In extra innings, the game was in favor of the Houston team, who won 13-12.

Venezuelan José Altuve was one of the protagonists of the game when he hit a tremendous home run and tied the game to 7 runs, at a decisive moment in the sixth inning.

With this result, the Astros were one win away from winning the 2017 MLB baseball championship by going top in the 3-2 series.

The Dodgers went upstairs in the first inning, when they scored 3 runs and extended the score 4-0 in the fourth inning. But the Astros never gave up and, at the bottom of that same inning, they tied the game at 4.

Then, in the fifth inning, each team scored three runs. The Dodgers went first, with Bellinger’s home run to put the game 7-for-4.

But it was the night of the Venezuelan José Altuve, who with a home run drove in three runs and tied the game at 7.

Then came a movie ending. First on the part of the Dodgers, when Bellinger pushed Enrique Hernández with a triple so that the Dodgers went up 8 x 7 at the top of the 7th.

The Astros tied the game again at the close of the seventh inning, thanks to another Springer home run, making the score 8-8.

Then Antuve reappeared to push the lead race and go up 9-8.

Then came Carlos Correa, to get her out of the stadium and drive two more runs and put the score 11 runs to 8 in favor of the Astros.

The Dodgers didn’t want to give up and scored again in the eighth inning, to discount and put the score 11-9.

But the fifth home run of the night came for the Astros led by Brian McCann to put the game 12-9.

The Dodgers put up the fight until the end of the game and scored three innings in the ninth inning to tie the score at 12 runs per side.

However, at the close of the game, Derek Fisher (who replaced Brian McCann as a running back) scored the winning run for the Astros, in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The next game will be this Tuesday, October 31 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

