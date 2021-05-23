The astronomical bill for Schumacher’s accident

05/23/2021 at 1:19 PM CEST

Half a million dollars. That is the figure that the Haas team has calculated to repair the car that Mick Schumacher destroyed in Free Practice 3 of the Monaco GP. An accident that also prevented him from participating in the qualifying session and relegated him to last on the grid for the race this Sunday (3:00 pm).

Schumacher, that on Thursday in the first free practice he already went against the guardrail in Massenet, he lost control of his car on the curve of the Casino, in the last minute of the third free practice. He immediately apologized on the radio to his team and later explained on television that he had taken too much risk: “I think we would have been in the fight with Alonso and Latifi. I threw too much. I am very sorry for the whole team. We have missed an entire session. And that’s a shame. My feeling was very good. My laps in Q3 were very competitive and we were there with the Alpine and Williams. We will start last and we will have a lot of cars ahead of us that we can overtake. “

Guenther Steiner It assumes they will have to go through the box to replace all the carbon fiber that was damaged. The bill will be “between $ 300,000 and $ 500,000 minimum, because the front wing alone already costs $ 150,000, but there are other parties involved that will raise the final pillar. The damage is quite serious: front wing, rear wing, the entire left side of the suspension, the pontoon & mldr; But the chassis is intact, so we will not have to change it, “he explained in statements collected by the British magazine Autosport.

For once, the damage to Haas was not caused by the other ‘rookie’ on the team, Nikita mazepin, which after all the track starts and spins that he has starred in this season is having an impeccable performance on the most difficult circuit on the calendar.