The astonishing “fireball” that crossed the Idaho sky

An Idaho-based man named Jordan Ragsdale describes himself as an amateur astrophotographer, For this reason, for some time, he has placed a camera on the roof of his house in order to capture amazing images that nature itself gives us.

On July 3, Ragsdale managed to capture something surprising and at the same time shocking because he was able to capture the exact moment in which a meteorite enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

The images of this great “ball of fire” He shared them on his Instagram account and they soon went viral.

The video shows the exact moment when the night sky is completely illuminated by this “fireball”, a phenomenon that occurs precisely when meteors are larger than 1 millimeter. The larger it is, the greater the flash.

Jordan started with his hobby of photographing and recording the sky for 5 years; his video of no more than 10 seconds has become very viral since the image is extremely impressive.

According to Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the Montana Learning Center, it was probably big enough to survive until it hit the ground.

You are interested in:

The shocking images of the meteorite that lit up the Florida night

Meteorite valued at $ 1.8 million fell on his house and he does not have to work anymore