         The asteroid that triggered the Tunguska Event perhaps bounced off and is now orbiting the Sun

In the summer of 1908, a fireball appeared over Tunguska, in northern Siberia. Eyewitnesses described a column of blue light that moved across the sky, followed by an extraordinary explosion that devastated trees in more than 2,000 square kilometers.

The space rock responsible for that deflagration could perhaps have bounced off the atmosphere and still orbit the Sun today, according to new research that attributes the absence of remains of the asteroid that caused the great explosion to this fact.

Rebound theory

Given the size of the impact region, the original asteroid was estimated to be nearly 70 meters. But no impact crater or remains have been found. The theory that it bounced, then, is plausible, and it would not be the first time that it happened.

An example of this was the 1972 Great Daylight Fireball, a truck-sized rock that jumped through the upper atmosphere and was seen in parts of Utah and Wyoming:

In the aforementioned research, several scenarios were modeled, considering bodies that vary in size from 50 to 200 meters and are composed of ice, stone or iron.

Finally, the most likely scenario was found to be an iron asteroid about 200 meters in size: If the object had a surface impact on the atmosphere, reaching less than 10 kilometers from the Earth’s surface, it would have remained practically unscathed and would have returned to space to enter an almost solar orbit.

Every day tons of matter from space rush to Earth, although most disintegrates upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. Specifically, the Earth receives around 100 tons of extraterrestrial matter in the form of dust grains a day. 99% of these grains have an approximate size of between 0.05 and 0.5 millimeters. Some, however, are larger. And they come from the moon, or from Mars.

