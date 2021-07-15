The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs generated a megatsunami with 16-meter waves

According to scientists, after this collision, huge tsunami waves swept across the world. The modeling of this monstrous tsunami suggests that its waves would have reached the astonishing height of 1,500 meters after the mega earthquake caused by the collision, of more than 11 on the Richter scale. At that time, the entire land was covered in a cloud of dust. Thousands of kilometers around the place where this asteroid hit, there was enormous destruction. Due to this tsunami, dinosaurs and many other creatures, perished from this land forever, as they would have been dragged, marine life to land and terrestrial, to the sea and killing millions of creatures in the process.

“The tsunami continued for hours or days as it reflected several times within the Gulf of Mexico as it decreased in amplitude,” the authors wrote in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

While the dramatic waves would have caused devastation over thousands of kilometers, it was the global effects of atmospheric changes that altered the climate from the impact that killed so many species, ending abruptly with the Mesozoic.

Experts hope to find other evidence of tsunami waves after the collision, to help complete the puzzle. of this great extinction event.