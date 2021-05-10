The asset allocation of the rich

If we seek to increase our economic wealth (not spiritual), it never hurts to see the asset allocation that these high-net-worth individuals have. Many of them, not only invest in the financial markets, but also in companies or businesses, in real estate and even in art. As the net worth reaches 100 million euros, the business component represents approximately 50% of its net worth. And although many of us do not reach that level of wealth, it is not out of the question to see how these people allocate their resources.

The definition of high net worth individuals varies from country to country, but you could normally consider someone with a net worth of more than € 1 million in liquid assets.

According to the latest study available from Capgemini and with data at the end of 2019, the world population and wealth of great fortunes grew by around 9% in 2019 (supported by a good performance of the stock market), with North America and Europe growing 11% and 9% respectively and with it, for the first time in the last eight years North America overtook the traditional Asia Pacific leader regarding the growth of the patrimony of the great fortunes. The foregoing even when the evolution of the market of several Asian countries, such as Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, as well as the Asia Pacific region grew 8%.

About Spain, the increase was 5% compared to 2018, counting on 235,000 holders of great fortunes, with a position 14 in the world ranking, behind South Korea with 243,000 millionaires and ahead of Russia with 215,000 millionaires.

However, in the first half of 2020 there were countries that recorded a significant drop in wealth, such as Norway, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and 7 other countries, while only four saw an increase in it:

Another issue to consider is that according to the Capgemini and Oliver Wyman study, 27% of HNWIs show interest in investing in sustainable investment products, while this percentage increases up to 40% for those individuals considered ultra HNWI (with $ 30 million or more). However, in emerging countries as Asia-Pacific (ex Japan) the percentage increases to 41% those HNWI under 40 years.

Ibex 35 market consensus

Potential for all Ibex 35 shares in May. Discover the market consensus for all securities.

As we have been able to verify through the different interviews we have done during this year with Country Heads of international managers, such as Alicia García Santos (M&G), Miguel Luzárraga (AB), Sebastián Velasco (Fidelity), among others, that Spanish clients have made great strides in their financial culture and increasingly value technological innovations and sophisticated interactive solutions offered by management companies, with interactive reports / reports that allow clients to view and analyze their portfolios in digital format, customizing their reports.

What is the average Asset Allocation of investors?

According to some reports from both Bank of America, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Oliver Wyman and Capgemini, the HNMW portfolios show between 40-50% in equities, between 30-40% in fixed income and between 20-30% in alternatives . For their part, individuals whose wealth is even higher and are called UHNWI (ultra-high-net-worth-individuals) the percentage of variable income and low fixed income increases. However, in the opposite direction, investors called mass affluent have much greater weight in equities and very little in alternatives:

People with an ultra-high net worth and a relatively high tolerance for illiquidity and risk, maintain more than half of their total exposure to alternatives in private equity, while the other half is divided equally between real assets and funds of coverage. Further down the wealth spectrum, investors tend to have a greater share of their alternative assets in semi-liquid investments like hedge funds, where fees, illiquidity, and access may be less of a constraint.

Alternative assets are becoming more and more accessible to the average individual investor, despite being considered several years that no money can be withdrawn. However, the fund managers are very creative and offer investment solutions with semi-liquid structures.

In addition to the above, and again emphasizing the interest these HNWIs show in sustainable investments, are especially European investors who showed the highest percentage of their assets invested in equities and sustainable fixed income.