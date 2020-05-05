Aron Palmarsson, of Barcelona, ​​in the match against Nava.Daniel Pérez

The Asobal league definitely kicked out due to the pandemic. He does it with Barcelona as champion (his tenth consecutive title), without relegation and an 18-team tournament for next season. The Delegate Commission of the Spanish Handball Federation, the cross-sectional body that includes coaches, players, referees, clubs, territories and the Federation itself, also agreed that the teams that play the second continental competition (the Europa League) are Ademar León, Bidasoa Irún and Benidorm, the latter as runner-up of the Copa del Rey; and that the Cisne Club and Villa de Aranda rise to the highest category. The Catalan team will once again be the representative in the Champions League.

In the women’s tournament, Bera Bera takes the title, and will play in the Europa League alongside Elche Handball. Liberbank Gijón and Mecalia Atlético Guardés will attend the EHF European Cup. In both leagues, the criterion used to determine the champions has been the last day played, while to set the teams that will go to Europe next year has been the last day of the first round. For this reason, Bidasoa, which at the time of the tournament’s interruption was fourth, three points behind the third (Logroño), remains with one of the continental squares to the detriment of the La Rioja team. The Federation will request an invitation for Logroño. Asobal has been suspended with 11 calendar dates still to be disputed.

For their part, Bada Huesca and Cangas, penultimate and last in the table, two and five points respectively from salvation, get rid of the descent. Its presidents had threatened to resort to ordinary justice if his loss of rank was carried out, a possibility that weeks ago was lost by the president of the Federation, Francisco Blázquez. Finally, the decision taken follows the line of the French and German tournaments, in which no one has gone down either. In the women’s league, Alcobendas and Porriño have also been spared from relegation.

For the future, one issue would be pending: the competition system of the following campaigns. If the League returns to the 16 clubs; in what period; And if the tournament continues to be played in this format of all against all in a double round, or with an initial phase of two groups.

Barcelona, ​​who had not yielded any point until the moment of the interruption (had five points ahead of Ademar and eight points at Logroño), are aiming for their tenth consecutive crown and a new full of national victories (League, King’s Cup, Copa Asobal and Super Cup). He has not given up a trophy in Spain since the 2012-13 season, making good the abysmal economic difference with the rest of the entities. Its budget is close to ten million euros, while the second tier of the League, occupied by Ademar and Bidasoa, is around 1.2 million.

The financial difficulties of the competition have led to applying an ERTE to 15 of the 16 groups. Only the Bidasoa of Irún saves for the moment, although its president, Gurutz Aginagalde, has already warned that if it was not played again this season in the same conditions, as it will be, the losses would be significant. In his accounts, for example, he contemplated the income of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros only by box office in the five games that remained this campaign at home.

