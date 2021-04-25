The ASLAN2021 HYBRID Congress opts for a more digital format | News | Infrastructures

ASLAN2021 HYBRID Congress finally opts for a more digital format

The Association @aslan, after the meeting of its Board of Directors has decided to bet on a more digital format in the 28th edition of its annual Congress ASLAN2021 HYBRID, in which he expects about 5,000 professionals interested in learning about the latest trends in cybersecurity, data management and digital infrastructures will participate.

After analyzing the evolution of the pandemic and facing the difficulty of meeting the criteria initially established for the event to be held in person, and the restrictions of many multinationals to participate in face-to-face events, the Association is committed to a great online event, focused on June 2 and 3, complemented during the following weeks with meetings between the participants to deepen in high-impact technological trends, align projects with the Next Generation EU objectives and the Digital Spain Plan 2025, and detect digitization opportunities in key sectors of the productive fabric.

With the support of the technology industry in Spain and those responsible for the digitization of companies that are facing major transformation processes, the Association is organizing a wide Conference Program focused on five technological areas:

CybersecurityData Management & Artificial IntelligenceCloud & Data CenterDigital Work SpaceIntelligent Networks

Under the motto “We also make it possible in digital” the Association is mobilizing its more than 130 affiliates Y has developed new digital services so as not to postpone the event initially scheduled for March, and thus achieve before the end of the first half of the year, bring together an essential ecosystem to promote new digitization and securitization projects, essential in an increasingly digital world.

For Ricardo Maté, president of the Association “We are living an unprecedented paradigm shift, in which technology is a priorityfor companies and governments. The resilience of organizations, to offer better services and to face the great challenges of this decade, depends on the digital transformation teams, and the @aslan Association brings together an essential ecosystem to boost digitization in Spain: from innovation international technology to the teams that are leading the digital transformation in key sectors of the economy and public administrations ”.

According to Francisco Verderas, managing director of the @aslan Association, after holding a meeting with sponsors and participating companies this week, “The Congress, through the new digital services offered by the Association, will allow to promote innovation and that SMEs, large corporations and public administrations meet new technology partners to face the great challenges and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Digital Spain 2025 Plan and the European recovery funds for the digitization of companies and AA.PP ”.

Free registration is now available at www.congreso.aslan.es and the Conference Program will be updated in the coming days on this same website.