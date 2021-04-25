the ASIC that cyberminers dream of

You do not know it or aspire, probably, to get one of them, but surely knowing about the existence of systems like Antminer E9 will seem like good news, especially if you are one of the unfortunate consumers who have been waiting months to buy a graphics card And, due to the lack of supplies in the integrated market and the eagerness of cyber-currency miners to get hold of all the graphics that come out on the market, you have had to resort to the second-hand market and old cards with which to go pulling until the situation normalizes.

If you do not know the concept of ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit), they are specialized systems, that is, designed to fulfill a specific function. Unlike computers, which are general-purpose devices, an ASIC serves a specific purpose, and outside of it it has no use whatsoever. With this type of design, such as the one proposed by the Antminer E9, the highest possible and optimized performance is pursued. It is, to be understood, the exact opposite of having a mining farm based on laptops.

In its early days, ASICs designed for Bitcoin mining (practically the only cryptocurrency in those days) they were small in size, almost even smaller than a Raspberry Pi, and although their performance was modest, the needs for mining were also much lower, so they adequately served their function. Devices such as the recently announced Antminer E9 are one more example of how this sector has evolved.

.

Without an announced date (its creators are limited to saying that it will arrive soon) and when the only thing we know about its price is that it will be very high (it would be surprising if it was below 10,000 euros), the creators of the Antminer E9 promise a device capable of reaching three gigahashes per second, a computing power similar to what we would obtain with 32 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 working in a single cluster. With two important differences, its management is much simpler and its electricity consumption is also substantially reduced, perhaps even above 60%.

Will Antminer E9 therefore spell the end of demand for graphics cards by miners? Sorry to say, but it doesn’t seem like it, At least in the short term. The production capacity of ASIC manufacturers such as Antminer E9 has a fairly limited capacity, something that is even more accentuated in these times of market shortage. However, if we look a little longer in the long term, both these types of devices and proposals such as NVIDIA’s CMP do allow us to look to the future with a little more optimism. Not much, sure, but at least something.