The Asian seaweed puts the fishing, tourism and environmental sector in check in Andalusia

The Asian seaweed returns to invade the coast. An ecological catastrophe that represents bankruptcy for the fishing, tourism and environmental sectors.

The expansion of the Asian algae is greater every day, it extends through the Alboran Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. “It’s disgusting”says a neighbor.

“We see those algae mountains that they are on our shore, that it begins to smell bad, that it brings mosquitoes, is causing economic problems for the fishing sector that are totally out of the ordinary, “says a woman.

Asian seaweed puts the sector in check fishing, tourism and environmental In Andalucia.

It has advanced more than 200 kilometers on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar. “Throughout the year we had 245,000 kilos of seaweed“, confesses a man.

The alga came attached to the ships from Asia and its rapid adaptation to the environment has been unexpected and is causing setbacks “for the fishermen, for the bathroom, for the eyes, for everything,” says a neighbor.

Cleaning has also become a problem for city councils. If it is not acted soon, the inconveniences will be much greater.