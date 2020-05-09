The title developed by Neon Giant arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

During the past Inside of Xbox, dedicated to presenting all the news of the new generation of Microsoft consoles, various titles were announced that will be part of the Xbox Series X catalog and that hope to bethe future of the industry. One of them was The Ascent, an action RPG and cyberpunk aesthetic that will arrive throughout 2020.

Since the IGN portal has been publisheda 12 minute gameplaywith all the details of what can be found in the video game ofCurve Digital and Neon Giant. A title with optionsolo and cooperativeset in an autonomous metropolis full ofcreatures from across the galaxy. In this context, the player must perform the tasks imposed onan enslaved workeruntil a catastrophic event occurs that changes the status quo andwill endanger the survival of the inhabitants.

An RPG full of action, survival and a cyperpunk aestheticAt The Ascentallies and enemies can be madewhile exploring the wide range of Veles city districts, from deep slums to the highest luxury spheres. You can alsofight, loot or find the rarest lootwhile customizing the weapons or equipment necessary to overcome the game more easily.

Here we leave the gameplay so you do not lose detail ofthis action packed RPG. On the other hand, we remind you that Xbox Series X will already have a set price, although Microsoft remains open to changes while studying the possibility of reducing the space occupied by games within the console. If you want to know more about what happened on the Inside of Xbox, we recommend you read our opinion about what we found the first gameplays of Xbox Series X.

More about: The Ascent, Xbox Series X, Inside Xbox, Cyberpunk, RPG, Survival, Cooperative, and Singleplayer.

