“The ascent is not done yet”

04/24/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, said this Saturday after the match against Las Palmas at the RCDE Stadium that “the promotion has not yet been done”, despite the fact that “there is one less day remaining”, and blindly trusts the performance of the footballers in this final stretch.

In any case, the blue and white coach appealed not to lower the intensity. “It may be a matter of time (promotion), but we must do our job and win the remaining matches. We must congratulate the players because they are having forcefulness, continuity and ambition to continue, “he analyzed.

In this sense, the Valencian coach was full of praise for his squad. “I have no doubt about the team. The work of the group makes you believe in it instantly. It is something that they have transmitted to me so far,” he added.

On the other hand, Vicente Moreno valued Puado’s hat-trick against Las Palmas: “When you score three goals, he looks better, but he is doing the same job as always. I am very happy because he gives everything and always puts the interest of the team to yours. “

Finally, the coach pointed out that, despite Embarba taking the 4-0 penalty, that shot from eleven meters “could have been done by Raúl de Tomás.” “Y I’m sure it would have gone inside. He has failed three in a row, but it should not be given more importance“he commented.