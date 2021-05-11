“The ascent has been a liberation”

05/11/2021

On at 22:14 CEST

Espanyol midfielder Sergi Darder did not hesitate for a moment to call the team’s mathematical promotion to the First Division a “liberation”, a reflection he made this Tuesday after training at the Dani Jarque Sports City.

The Blue and White footballer acknowledged that the team is “very happy” to return to the front line of Spanish football. “More than enjoying, after last season we knew we had an obligation to go up. On a personal level, it is a huge satisfaction. Last year it was not me and this time I have enjoyed it, “he said.

On the other hand, Darder especially appreciated the work of coach Vicente Moreno: “His mental work has been just as important as football. He realized that the team had the level, but it did not show it. All the players have performed at their best.”

The media pointed out that the Valencian coach solved the delicate emotional moment of the group, after the descent, in a short time. “All of us who lived down to Second last season had been touched and he changed our mentality with four talks,” said the footballer.

Asked about the next season, Sergi Darder insisted that the main objective for now is “to be champions” of the competition. “It is a very important challenge, few can say that they have won a League,” he said. In addition, the Spaniard was hopeful that the block will remain next season.