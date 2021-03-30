the AS3 promises Mach 4 and carry up to 50 passengers

Aerion is one of the few companies that today is betting on supersonic aircraft. One of the most promising, which is expected to present its first aircraft later this year. Meanwhile, they are already working on the next supersonic, capable of reach Mach 4 and carry up to 50 passengers inside.

The company has presented the initial details of its second supersonic aircraft, the future AS3. It is an aircraft that is expected to reach Mach 4 speeds (between 4,700 km / h and 5,900 km / h approximately), thus entering the category of supersonic aircraft. However, we will not see the plane come true until the end of this decade, as they explain.

At the end of this year they are expected to finally present the AS2, its first passenger plane to reach Mach 1.4. The plane will go into production in 2023 if all goes according to plan, with the hope that it will be available for commercial flights in the second half of the decade.

The AS3 for its part will be based largely on the AS2as well as the advances made by the company in collaboration with NASA’s Langley Research Center. Both entities have a partnership agreement to explore flights between Mach 3 and Mach 5. In principle and taking into account that it will be a second iteration, hopefully its evolution and development will be faster.

Objective of the plane? Aerion promises faster flights to anywhere in the world. About three hours to cross the Pacific Ocean, from Los Angeles to Tokyo. But for now it’s just the next product on Aerion’s roadmap, which has to make the AS2 a reality first. It has the backing of Boeing for this and already has orders from private companies.

Overtake the Concorde

Which seems to be the goal of all aerospace companies developing a supersonic. The mythical Concorde stopped operating in 2003, being the only supersonic commercial airplane. It stopped operating due to the large consumption it entailed and also the environmental problem posed by supersonic aircraft. Challenges that for new companies will be difficult to overcome.

Apart from Aerion, another startup that promises in this regard is Boom, which has already presented its prototype. Virgin Galactic also presented a design, although there is still a long way to go before we see it come true. Finally, NASA has one of the strangest designs of all.

Via | Bloomberg

More information | Aerion