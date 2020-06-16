With slow but steady steps, the EBU and public television in the Netherlands AVROTROS continues with the preparations for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. The most awaited event by Eurofans every year will repeat as headquarters at the Ahoy stadium in Rotterdam and the dates of what will officially be the 65th edition of the event have already been announced: May 18, 20 and 22, 2021.

Although the EBU has maintained the official rules of the festival and it will not be possible to participate with songs published before the month of September of the previous year, yes it is possible that each public television decides to keep its elected representatives for Eurovision 2020 without the need to subject them to a new selection process. Although there is still much left for March 2021, when each country has to officially present its candidacy, there are already several who have confirmed that they will have the same artist they had found this year.

Such is the case of Blas Cantó, the Spanish standard bearer. The Murcian will leave aside « Universe », the epic theme with which he was going to set foot on the Rotterdam stage this year, to find a new song with which to try to get the long-awaited crystal microphone of the winner. Like him, the favorite Victoria to represent Bulgaria again; while other favorites such as artists from Lithuania, Iceland or Russia still have the door open to participate again.

Those who return

– Montaigne (Australia)

– Vincent Bueno (Austria)

– Efendi (Azerbaijan)

– Hooverphonic (Belgium)

– Victoria (Bulgaria)

– Ana Soklic (Slovenia)

– Blas Cantó (Spain)

– Tornike Kipiani (Georgia)

– Stefania (Greece)

– Eden Alene (Israel)

– Samanta Tina (Latvia)

– Destiny (Malta)

– Jeangu Macrooy (Netherlands)

– Benny Cristo (Czech Republic)

– Roxen (Romania)

– Senhit (San Marino)

– Gjon’s Tears (Switzerland)

– Go_A (Ukraine)

Those who do not return

– Sandro Nicolas (Cyprus)

– Damir Kedzo (Croatia): it is not confirmed at the official level but it seems that the Dora 2021 preselection is underway.

– Ben & Tan (Denmark)

– Uku Suviste (Estonia): has a direct pass to the semi-finals of the Eesti Laul 2021 preselection.

– Aksel Kankaanranta (Finland): the door is open for you to participate in the UMK 2021 preselection.

– Diodato (Italy): has been invited to participate in San Remo 2021.

– The Roop (Lithuania): They have been invited to the final of the preselection.

– Ulrikke Brandstorp (Norway): has refused to participate in the Melodi Grand Prix 2021.

– Elisa (Portugal)

– The Mamas (Sweden)

The questions

– Arilena Ara (Albania)

– Ben Dolic (Germany)

– Athena Manoukian (Armenia)

– VAL (Belarus)

– Tom Leeb (France)

– Lesley Roy (Ireland)

– Dadi og Gagnamagnid (Iceland)

– Vasil (North Macedonia)

– Natalia Gordienko (Moldova)

– Alicja Szemplinska (Poland)

– Little Big (Russia)

– Hurricane (Serbia): the decision will be made after the summer.

– James Newman (UK)