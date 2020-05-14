The interpreter lost his life on Wednesday afternoon after having been hospitalized for several days (Photo: Twitter @ YoshioOficial)

After Yoshio’s death on Wednesday afternoon at the Xoco Hospital in Mexico City due to complications from the coronavirus infectionVarious personalities from the Mexican artistic and cultural field have expressed their condolences and extended their condolences to the relatives of the performer and composer, recognized for his career of more than 40 years in romantic music. The artist recorded 26 albums throughout his career., in which he also served as an actor and television host.

The guild regrets their goodbye

“The artistic world suffers today the loss of an emblematic voice; Mexicans will remember Yoshio, ‘The samurai of romantic music’, representative of our country in international festivals. My condolences to his relatives, “wrote the head of the Ministry of the Interior of Mexico, Olga Sánchez Cordero.

The public official recognized the singer’s cultural legacy (Photo: Twitter @ M_OlgaSCordero)

“Yoshio, may the Lord take you in his arms and grant your family peace and the hope of eternal life! You will continue living in many hearts through your music! ”Were the words of the priest José de Jesús Aguilar, who shared a photograph where he poses next to him.

Comedian JoJoJorge Falcón added condolences for the singer-songwriter’s death (Photo: Instagram @JoJoJorgeFalconOficial)

“Singer YOSHIO has passed away. His wife, now a widow, Marcela has just told me. “He passed away at 5 p. m. ”, she said to me with her voice wrapped in tears. To her and her four children, my condolences. ” Alex Kaffie, who was one of the first to make the news known.

The religious leader shared moments with Yoshio (Photo: Twitter @ PadreJosedejesu)

“With great sorrow I inform you that YOSHIO died. great singer. Great friend. My condolences to his wife Marcela and their children. Rest in peace.”, were the journalist’s words Maxine Woodise, who interviewed him on various occasions for his radio program.

Aída Cuevas shared scenarios with the deceased performer (Photo: Twitter @ AidaCuevas)

The official account of Theater System of Mexico City He shared: “We regret the death of singer Yoshio (Gustavo Nakatani Ávila), a renowned performer of romantic music. With “What happened, happened” he won the local contest of the OTI Festival and obtained the third place in the international competition of the same contest. RIP”.

The singer said she felt very sorry (Photo: Twitter @ Manoella_Torres)

The singer who let her know about the unfortunate news was the singer Manoella Torres, with whom Yoshio made a dumbbell on different occasions: “I feel devastated with your departure dear Yoshio, whenever we sang together you were a gentleman, You gave me your generosity on stage at all times, you took care of me so that I felt comfortable in each song and you never stopped being a great human being. ”

The comedian known as “El borrego” also expressed his feelings (Photo: Twitter @ elborregonava)

Veronica Castro He uploaded the video of a performance by Yoshio on Channel Once with the text: “Dear friend, thank you always for the gifts with your beautiful voice now from heaven”

Verónica Castro shared a clip of a performance by Yoshio (Photo: Twitter @ vrocastroficial)

Aida Cuevas, who also participated at his side on multiple occasions, shared an emotional message: “My chest hurts from hearing this news. A great loss for the music world, but it is an even greater loss for those of us who were fortunate enough to meet you. I will have your beautiful family in my prayers. Rest in peace dear Yoshio. “

Tania Libertad wished her a good trip (Photo: Twitter @ tanialiberty01)

The announcer Mariano Osorio He also shared his feelings: “QEPD our beloved #Yoshio The singer lost the battle due to complications from #covid A big hug for his family and an applause to heaven for him ”.

Pati Chapoy He shared his sadness at the loss of his friend: “I am sorry to report that Yoshio died of complications from COVID-19, rest in Peace, dear friend. ”

Susana Zabaleta sent her condolences to Yoshio’s relatives (Photo: Twitter @ SusanaZabaleta)

The account of National Auditorium, one of the most important venues in the country shared the message: “The National Auditorium deeply regrets the death of singer-songwriter Yoshio, winner of the legendary OTI Festival and emblematic voice of the ballad in Mexico. Her impeccable artistic career, personality and talent will always shine in the memory. Rest in peace”.

The cultural body recognized the interpreter’s legacy (Photo: Twitter @ CulturaCiudadMx)

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City He sent his condolences to the interpreter’s daughter: “We regret the death of singer Yoshio and send our deepest condolences to his daughter Kaoru Nakatani, a student at the Music and Life School of the Ollin Yoliztli Cultural Center. ”

