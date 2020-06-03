Madrid, Jun 2 . .- With a black photo on Instagram and under the slogan “Black Out Tuesday”, the world of culture showed on Tuesday its rejection of racism and police brutality in the US. Emma Watson, Tom Holland, Cara Delevingne, Alejandro Sanz or Ricky Martin are some of the artists who have joined the initiative.

A silent protest that arose from the music industry but was joined by representatives of all sectors of the music world, thus showing on Tuesday their support for an initiative by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two executives of Atlantic Records.

George Floyd murders, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Abery and countless numbers of black citizens at the hands of the police, #TheShowMustBePaused (The Show Must Stop) is an initiative created by two black women in the music world against racism and inequality that has existed since the boardroom to the streets, “says the manifesto.” data-reactid = “15”> “In response to the George Floyd murders, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Abery and countless numbers of black citizens at the hands of the police, #TheShowMustBePaused (The Show Must Stop) is an initiative created by two black women in the music world against racism and inequality that has existed since the boardroom to the streets, “says the manifesto.

which sparked a wave of violent riots. “data-reactid =” 16 “> The main record labels Warner Music Group, Universal Music, Capitol Records, Sony Music, Interscope and its subsidiaries both in Spain and in Latin America joined the wave of outrage that caused the death of George Floyd, an African American who died on May 25 at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, USA, which sparked a wave of violent riots.

As the original core of the protest, the following by the music stars was complete. Suspended the interviews and promotional activities scheduled for this Tuesday, the Instagram profiles of figures such as Rihanna, Alejandro Sanz, Dua Lipa or Ricky Martin, were dyed black.

The slogans of this day hardly accompany the images in black, as in the case of Sanz, who writes #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday.

“I am proud of my grandparents’ inheritance given to my father, which I share with my blood brothers, family, friends, and many people I respect. Among them many African Americans who value their work and have been blessed to work with them. RESPECT!”he adds. “data-reactid =” 22 “> The reggaetonist Daddy Yankee is proud to be the son of a” BLACK “father and a” WHITE “mother, also of his roots and skin color: “I am proud of my grandparents’ inheritance given to my father, which I share with my blood brothers, family, friends, and many people I respect. Among them many African-Americans who value their work and have been blessed to work with them. RESPECT!”he adds.

The world of cinema, by the hand of Natalie Portman, Ana de Armas, Timotheé Chalamet, Orlando Bloom, Emma Watson, Tom Holland, Sharon Stone, Kate del Castillo or Patricia Arquette, among others, also demand justice for George Floyd.

“I make a living using my imagination, but I can’t imagine what it must be like for a black person to live in the United States. Not only now, but throughout our country’s bruised history of racism (…) A lawsuit is necessary of fundamental systematic change. Not next year or next month, but NOW “. “data-reactid =” 35 “> Bryan Cranston, known for his role as Walter White in the series” Breaking Bad “writes: “I make a living using my imagination, but I can’t imagine what it must be like for a black person to live in the United States. Not only now, but throughout our country’s bruised history of racism (…) A lawsuit is necessary of fundamental systematic change. Not next year or next month, but NOW “.

Read more

Likewise, actor Dwayne Johnson (La Roca), an American by birth and with Samoan roots, points out that the “only victory” will come when “equality is finally achieved”, but for this, the police code must be “moral and ethical “and, above all,” human “.

The novelist and poet Siri Hustvedt (2019 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature) denounces violence by the police on her Instagram profile and accuses US President Donald Trump of abuse of power: “That man is a monster for the collective (…), there will be no atonement or redemption without the recognition of that truth. “

Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci, houses like Valentino and Versace or the German sportswear firm Adidas, also joined the initiative.

The Carolina Herrera firm chains on its social networks on a black background a phrase by Nelson Mandela with another by Martin Luther King: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” And Victoria Beckham shows her deep shock at Floyd’s death.

On his Instagram account, Dior stated that he does not tolerate “any form of discrimination.” “We believe in the humanity of people and in the importance of each life,” says one of the most emblematic fashion brands, ending with the slogan that has gone viral: #blacklivesmatter (The life of blacks does matter) .

By Silvia García Herráez

.