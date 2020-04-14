The Government established through a DNU that Occupational Risk Insurers (ART) must “presumptively” consider the coronavirus as a “professional illness” and may not reject coverage for the excepted workers who have contracted it within the framework of the mandatory quarantine.

For labor law, occupational diseases are considered to be those resulting from work, and these are listed in a list according to the branch of activity and its risk factors. In this sense, an ART is obliged to cover only the diseases that are listed.

In the case of coronavirus, as it is a new disease, it is not yet in any of the lists of occupational diseases, and for this reason controversies could be generated when defining whether or not an ART should cover the treatment. Therefore, the Government decided to reverse the logic and presumably consider that the excepted workers contracted it when carrying out their tasks.

As of the implementation of this decree, the ART will have to adopt the necessary precautions so that, when they become aware of the report of the contagion – accompanied by the corresponding confirmed diagnosis issued by a duly authorized entity -, “The worker or the injured worker receives, immediately, the corresponding benefits”. Ultimately, they will not be able to deny coverage while the issue is resolved.

As the text clarifies, the final determination of the “professional” nature of the disease will be, in each particular case, in charge of the Central Medical Commission which will establish whether there was indeed a “direct causality” relationship.

Although it also clarifies that the Central Medical Commission may reverse the burden of proof of the causal relationship in favor of the worker if the existence of a “relevant number” of those infected in a given activity or establishment is found. In other words, the ART will have to prove that the worker was infected in another context so as not to have to cover a treatment.

In the case of health personnel, the decree goes a little further and states that there is a “direct and immediate causal relationship” unless proven otherwise. In turn, it clarifies that this presumption will last up to 60 days after the end of the public emergency.

Lastly, it is established that up to 60 days after the end of social isolation, the financing of the coverage “will be 100% imputed to the Trust Fund for Professional Diseases, which was created by decree so that the ART have the necessary coverage to treat diseases not listed.

In his presentation to Congress, the Minister of Labor Claudio Moroni confirmed this Monday afternoon that “it will expand the coverage of the Work Risks Law for coronavirus disease”. “All workers are going to be reached, but there is going to be a more favorable assumption for health workers,” he explained.

In its recitals, the decree clarifies that in countries such as Spain, Uruguay and Colombia, a similar criterion has already been established based on the analyzes carried out by the World Labor Organization (ILO).