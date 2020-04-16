Now that quarantine has us all frozen, it is a good time to discuss other aspects of the tennis world that we may not pay as much attention to as they deserve. For example, the importance of the figure of a good coach in certain tennis players. We talk about Simona halep and of Darren Cahill, a duo that has reaped so many successes that even the year they decided to part ways (2019) they ended up connected again. In a report prepared by the Australian Open, the two protagonists reflect the specialness of this friendship relationship, one of the most consolidated within the female wardrobe.

“We have had a great time together, we continue to have a great time. With him I have learned a lot about how to enjoy being on the track. They have been collaborating with Darren for five seasons, acquiring a lot of knowledge, he is a very relaxed person and I am not so relaxed, so I try to combine that in my day to day, but he is also a serious worker: when you have to work you work, when you have to laugh, we laugh ”, says the current world number 2.

Achieving that degree of confidence has been the ultimate key for Simona to find Darren the perfect travel companion. “There are times that we get jokes just by looking at each other, although being on the track competing represents very hard work. You have to take advantage of the possibility that this type of job offers you, get out there to win while enjoying every shot. Before meeting Darren I had never smiled on a trackThis is something I have learned over the years. Without a doubt, it is something that helps you relax and play better ”, discovers Constanta’s.

As for Cahill, his passion for tennis took him inside long before he met Halep. “Training is in my blood and my family could say that too. I have been in this business practically all my life, since I was 16 years old. Basically, my life has been based on taking planes and going from one continent to another, like that for the last 38 years, being away an average of 35 weeks. It is evident that the sabbatical year I took in 2019 was great for meRecalls Adelaide’s.

“Being a tennis coach is hard, you leave your family behind, you are traveling about 30-40 weeks with your player, to whom you must be faithful, since his performances on the court will be what determines your income. Many decisions change depending on winning or losing a game, it is not like soccer coaches who win according to what they put in their contract, here we can depend on a single game. Tennis is going week by week ”, insists the man who also worked with Agassi or Hewitt in the past.

But taking two tennis players to world number 1 wasn’t enough for Darren, he wanted to repeat the feat on the women’s circuit and that’s why he set his sights on Halep. “Being a Grand Slam champion is what has given her belief in herself, the confidence to do it again. That way of moving that he has on the court is his greatest ability, but it has also improved when he sees himself in adverse moments within games, when he sees that they are going to overcome it, that’s when he breathes deeply and is able to solve his problems. This is how he was able to get to the finish in the Grand Slams. In fact, in recent years it has never fallen below the top four in the ranking. This is Simona, that is what defines her as a person, her sports ethic and professionalism, ”says the 55-year-old Australian.

This is the personality of Cahill, one of the bench masters for the past thirty years, the man who made Simona Halep a world player. “Everything he says is special to me, he tells me a lot of things,” says the Romanian, delighted to be able to count on Darren again. “For example, she always reminds me that I must keep my head in place, be strong mentally. He always gives me good advice, so I will continue listening to you for a long time“

