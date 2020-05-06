Lucía Carballal has written two great shows this season, An American Life and The Resistance. I asked them because I loved Los temporal, released last year in the hall of the Princess of the María Guerrero in Madrid. What I like the most in an author is that his tone, his gaze, can be seen in apparently very different works. And that you cannot “summarize the topic”, or that there is only one. And that the characters cannot be “defined” even when they are very clear, in all their complexities. “Summarize” or “define” seem like school exam questions. When a work catches you, you never do it to yourself.

I like that Lucía Carballal uses the term “false comedy” to talk about her theater. I like the tonal unpredictability, the rhythm of the style. It makes me think of what Mihura said: “The art of giving hare for a cat.” I felt the flavor of the Mihura cocktail (humor and melancholy) when Robin Rose, one of the best characters in Carballal, releases this declaration of principles: “I do the drama in my pajamas.” I also thought of the anguished sarcasm of Marta Sanz’s novels. And in Better Things, the series by Pamela Adlon, whose motto could be “it is not easy to love or love yourself.”

The protagonists of An American Life are a family from the Madrid neighborhood of Tetuán stranded in an old caravan, in a forest near Lake Crow Wing, in Minnesota, on the morning of July 4, looking for the lost father. Lost in Minnesota could be a good title for a series based on the play. A “rare” or, as they say now, “dysfunctional” family? What is rare is life. And very, very dysfunctional.

As the cast is already public, it has been impossible for me to listen to those characters and not see Cristina Marcos (Paloma), Esther Isla (Linda), Vicky Luengo (Robin Rose) and César Camino (Levi). In the role of Warren Clarkson, the lost father, he saw Harry Dean Stanton, but it will not be: I think he is in Paris, Texas.

The play will be seen at the Teatro Galileo from January 25. Directed by Víctor Sánchez Rodríguez, who has already signed, with power, Los Temporales.

It is not yet known when The Resistance will arrive, which Carballal has written a scholarship for Pavón Kamikaze (with Antonio Rojano for Supernova in the same song), but I do not think it will take too long: Israel Elejalde wants to stage it. Monica and David, a couple of writers “of a certain age”, speak at dawn in a restaurant behind closed doors. They speak of a relationship made of love and admiration, although not in equal doses. And they talk, above all, about his work, his art. And the condemnation of living in a world where value and price are confused. Or where, as they say in Hollywood, you are worth what your last installment. Resistance is the best I have read about writing and literary life, those two antipodal struggles. And it is exciting, because the characters speak from passion.

