The art of interviewing: Tips for conducting effective interviews

Ah, the art of interviewing – it’s not just about asking questions and getting answers. It’s about connecting with the candidate and getting a true sense of who they are.

But let’s face it, conducting interviews can be as nerve-wracking for you as it is for the candidate.

But with this guide, you’ll be equipped with tips and tricks to master the art of conducting compelling interviews to win over your candidates.

Let’s get started!

1. The preparation stage: Be prepared!

Even the interviewer has to prepare for the interview as much as the candidate (Sometimes more!)

To prepare effectively for you interviews, here are some steps to follow:

1. Research about your candidate:

Before stepping into the interview room, you should know your candidate inside and out.

Of course, you’ve probably got dozens of candidates under you, and it’s daunting to even think about researching everyone.

This is where a recruitment software comes in! Let this magic tool do all the heavy work for you.

You can integrate your applicant tracking system with your candidate’s social accounts, resume, and application, and the software will extract every relevant detail of who you’re interviewing.

Review their resume, LinkedIn profile, and other relevant documents to build a solid foundation before the interview.

2. Prepare interview questions:

Remember that time you walked into an exam unprepared?

Yeah, let’s not repeat that.

Ensure you have a list of open-ended questions that delve into the candidate’s experience, skills, and personality. Remember to include behavioral and situational questions to get a well-rounded view.

These steps will give you an upper hand while taking the interview.

2. The setting stage

The location of your interview matters. Whether in-person or virtual, ensure the setting is comfortable, quiet, and professional. This will help both you and the candidate feel at ease.

Start the conversation with some light-hearted small talk to put the candidate at ease and create a more relaxed atmosphere.

Happy candidates are more likely to open up and provide insightful answers.

You have to make sure that the setting stage of the interview process is comfortable for both candidate and you. It ensures a smooth interview process with smiling faces at the end!

3. The main event

As the saying goes, “Ask a stupid question, get a stupid answer.”

To get the most out of your interview, ask open-ended questions encouraging detailed responses to get valuable insights into the candidate’s thought process, problem-solving skills, and overall fit for the role.

Pro tip:

To truly master the art of interviewing, you must be present and engaged. Listen carefully to the candidate’s responses and ask follow-up questions to dive deeper into their experiences.

Remember to maintain eye contact (but don’t stare them down like a hawk) and occasionally nod to show you’re paying attention.

We all have biases, whether we admit it or not. To conduct a fair and effective interview, recognize your biases and take steps to mitigate their impact on your decision-making process.

4. Have good body language: The unspoken art

As an interviewer, your body language speaks volumes.

Sit straight, maintain a friendly facial expression, and lean slightly to show interest in the conversation.

Create a rapport that mirrors the candidate’s positive body language and encourages open communication. Their body language can reveal valuable insights into their confidence, comfort level, and sincerity.

Pay close attention to their posture, eye contact, and hand gestures. While body language shouldn’t be the sole deciding factor, it can provide additional context to their verbal responses.

5. Let silence speak

Don’t be afraid to let silence fill the room for a moment when asking questions.

Allowing candidates time to gather their thoughts can lead to more thoughtful and genuine answers.

This also demonstrates that you value their input and are willing to be patient to get the best response.

Resist the urge to jump in and fill the silence if the candidate pauses to think. Interrupting them can break their train of thought and make them feel rushed.

Letting the silence linger creates a space for more profound insights and meaningful conversations.

6. The Grand Finale

Turn the tables and let the candidate ask questions. This will allow you to gauge their interest in the role and provide additional information about the company and position.

Did you know that 58% of applicants expect some response from the interviewer in one week or less after their interview?

You can’t let them go disappointed. So, once the interview is over, follow up with the candidate and make sure you provide feedback on their performance.

This not only shows professionalism but also helps to provide a better candidate experience.

7. Bonus: Add a dash of humor (But don’t overdo it)

A little tinge of humor goes a long way in making the interview process more enjoyable for you and the candidate.

Remember to read the room and be sensitive to the candidate’s comfort level. For example, a well-timed joke can help build rapport, but overdoing it may be unprofessional.

An interview is a two-way street, and the candidate needs to understand your company’s culture.

Be genuine and let your humorous personality shine through, as this will help the candidate understand if they’ll fit in with your organization.

The art of interviewing is a delicate dance that requires preparation, active listening, and a genuine connection with the candidate.

You’ll be well on your way to conducting compelling interviews and finding the perfect fit for your organization by following these hacks.

So go forth, recruitment maestro, and let the interviewing begin!